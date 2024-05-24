Sha'Carri Richardson vs Elaine Thompson-Herah Prediction: Who will emerge triumphant in American-Jamaican rivalry at Prefontaine Classic 2024?

Sha'Carri Richardson vs. Elaine Thompson-Herah will be the battle to watch out for at the Prefontaine Classic 2024 on May 24 after the Bowerman clash featuring Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen. While Richardson has featured in two races this season, facing losses in both of them, Herah will be opening her outdoor season at Hayward Field.

There have been multiple encounters between Richardson and Thompson-Herah over the years, with the most notable ones coming at the 2021 and 2023 Prefontaine Classics.

In 2021, Richardson made a comeback to the track during the Prefontaine Classic, but the event turned out to be a nightmare for her. She finished last while Thompson-Herah created a Jamaican record by completing the race in 10.54s. The Jamaican also became the 2nd fastest of all time in the discipline behind America’s Floreth Griffin Joyner.

At the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, it was Richardson’s turn to shine, as she completed the race in 10.65s, thus winning the event. The Jamaican on the other hand, clinched the bronze medal.

As the two meet once again, the stage is set for an exciting battle at the Hayward Field. Richardson has not had a great start to the season and so, she will be itching to win. The event will serve as Thompson-Herah's first event this year which means that she could be a little rusty.

Prediction: Sha'Carri Richardson

“I'm here to stay”- Sha'Carri Richardson's confident laim after debacle at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson's career was on the rise when she won the 100m at the U.S Olympic Trials. However, disaster struck as she tested positive for THC within one day of the victory. The 24-year-old was awarded a suspension and thus, the Prefontaine Classic was a comeback for her.

The return to track wasn't a successful one as she finished last position in the women's 100m final. However, Richardson warned people against writing her off.

"This is one race. I'm not done," Richardson said after the race. "You know what I'm capable of. Count me out of you want to. Talk all the shit you want, 'cause I'm here to stay," she said at the time.(via NY Times)

Sha'Carri Richardson eventually proved her worth two years later, winning the 100m event at the same competition. As she returns to the venue on May 24, Richardson will be hoping to put up a similar performance.