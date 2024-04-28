"Caitlin Clark got them scared" - WNBA fans react to Candace Parker announcing her retirement from women's league

Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion and seven-time All-Star, delivered a bombshell on Sunday by announcing her retirement from the WNBA after 16 seasons on Instagram.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the league, prompting fans and analysts alike to reflect on Parker's immense impact on the game.

Social media buzzed with reactions, with a mix of sadness and excitement for the future of the WNBA.

Some fans mocked Parker on X.

"Clark got em scared," @Gamerps51 wrote.

"Caitlyn Clark will be the best player in her rookie season," another fan said

Parker's retirement marks the end of an era. Drafted first in 2008, she became a cornerstone for the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces, winning championships in 2016 (Sparks), 2021 (Sky) and 2023 (Aces).

One fan called for a statue outside the Staples Center for her, while others praised her:

"Statue outside of Staples Center?"

"Went out a Champion .what a career that will NEVER be forgotten! Congrats beautiful @Candace_Parker," @FRANCHISE_206 wrote.

"Thanks for such an inspiring career and setting new standards of excellence in basketball. Hope you enjoy the rest of your career in broadcasting and related endeavors," another fan said.

Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion and a big fan of Candace Parker, was taken aback upon hearing the news of Parker's retirement.

"Stewie's face says it all, wasn't expecting that retirement announcement at all. Gonna miss seeing Parker on the court, legend of the game." a fan wrote.

Exploring Candace Parker's legendary career in WNBA

After 16 illustrious seasons, WNBA legend Candace Parker, a two-time champion, seven-time All-Star and two-time league MVP, is hanging up her sneakers, leaving behind a legacy of dominance that will inspire generations of players to come.

Drafted No. 1 by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008, Parker's impact was immediate. She made history as the first player to clinch both Rookie of the Year and MVP of the league in the same season, boasting impressive stats of 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53% from the 2-point line and 43% beyond the arc.

Her trophy cabinet speaks volumes: three WNBA championships, a Defensive Player of the Year award, two MVP awards (2008, 2013) and seven All-Star selections.

Candace Parker's legacy is defined by her remarkable on-court prowess, leadership and commitment to social justice causes. As a true legend of the WNBA, her enduring influence on the game will be cherished.