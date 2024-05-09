Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest on No. 1 pick's status 2024 WNBA preseason game

On Thursday night, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will play their second and final presason game. They'll take the floor at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time against the Atlanta Dream.

Seeing that she played in the Fever's first preseason game, Caitlin Clark is expected to suit up again on Thursday. This will be the No.1 pick's last chance at live game reps before making her official WNBA debut.

The Fever had their first preseason matchup last week against the Dallas Wings. It was a close game, but Clark and company lost by a final score of 79-76.

In her first taste of WNBA action, Clark put together a solid performance. She logged 28 minutes and finished with a stat line of 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. 13 of Clarks' 15 shot attempts came from beyond the arc, and she managed to convert five of them.

Following their matchup with the Dream on Thursday, Clark and the Fever will begin preparing for the regular season. Their first official game is on May 14th, where they'll be taking on the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark responds to 1-on-1 claim from NFL prospect

Last week, recent NFL draft prospect Cooper DeJean went viral after he said he could be Caitlin Clark in a game of one-on-one. During a recent interview, he stated that the WNBA rookie reached out to him following his bold claim.

While on "Up and Adams," DeJean touched on what he said regarding Clark. He said that the Indiana Fever guard let him he wouldn't win in this hypothetical matchup.

"She took a shot back at me after she texted me and said she doesn't think I could beat her," DeJean said. "I'll let her say that. I think it would be fun though if we got to play each other."

DeJean is getting ready to start his NFL career after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. The 21-year-old was taken with the 40th overall pick after being a star cornerback in college. While he ended up pursuing football, DeJean was a dual-sport athlete in high school.

Seeing that he wasn't able to play at the college level, DeJean might have a tough time going against someone like Caitlin Clark. That said, he is not backing down from what he said. Kay Adams asked him again if he thought he could beat her, and DeJean ended up doubling down.

Only time will tell if the two athletes actually decide to get together and settle this debate once and for all.