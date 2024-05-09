"Learning 12 names is too much for you stinka?" - NBA fans react to Sherwood Strauss suggesting WNBA fans shouldn't learn team names

NBA reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss has sparked a lot of reactions from fans criticizing his comments on WNBA teams. The journalist recently said that the women's league shouldn't 'force' fans to learn the names of WNBA franchises and instead use the same team names as NBA.

It's not a secret that Strauss has become a polarizing figure in the NBA world, thanks to his takes. Kevin Durant called him out several times for the way Strauss portrayed the two-time NBA champion during and after his tenure with the Warriors.

He also was criticized for a 2023 article about the Cavinder Twins, saying the NCAA had a 'hot girl' problem.

This one will get a high top too, as plenty of fans couldn't understand what he was thinking when he said this.

"I genuinely 100% mean this when I say that this is singlehandedly one of the dumbest things I have ever heard/read in my entire life," one fan said .

"You could just simply not watch if learning 12 names is too much for you stinka," a second fan said.

"Dude is making even more men look bad. He is single handily setting us back 70 years at least," another fan said .

Strauss upset plenty of fans who questioned why he still has a job as an NBA reporter.

"You’ve learned the names of 30 NBA teams and prolly even more spots teams I’m sure you can learn the names of 12 more WNBA teams," one fan said.

"I would hope if you’re a WNBA fan of a team you’d know the name of your team," one fan stated.

Some fans agreed with Sherwood Strauss that men's and women's team should have the same names.

"Of course they should they have NBA & WNBA not like they made up a new league name Premier league and European football teams have one club name and it’s the same for men’s women’s basketball football etc," one fan said.

"All soccer teams with women’s team all use W and team name. Keeps fans engaged," another fan said.

The WNBA gets ready for an exciting season

If fans will have reasons to get more interested in this league, this season will be a big moment to do so. With the Las Vegas Aces looking to win a third straight WNBA championship, the New York Liberty keen to get revenge after last season's Finals and more squads willing to show they are ready to dethrone the current champions, fans will have a lot to watch next campaign.

The national championship showdown between the Gamecocks and Iowa Hawkeyes drew an average of approximately 18.7 million viewers. The arrival of big prospects like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso is expected to attract some of those viewers to WNBA.

These players are expected to lead the WNBA for many years and the combination of youth and experience we'll see from May 14 is extremely exciting for basketball fans.