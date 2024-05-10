WATCH: Indiana Fever rookies Caitlin Clark and Leilani Correa take internet by storm with hilarious ‘Water cup challenge’

Caitlin Clark told the media during her introductory press conference that she was excited and hopefully ready for the challenges as a pro player. After a historic collegiate run with the Iowa Hawkeyes, many were curious how she would fare in the WNBA. So far, she has been quite solid in two preseason games for the Indiana Fever to signify her readiness.

Clark, though, took on a different competition that had absolutely nothing to do with basketball. She faced her teammate Leilani Correa in the highly popular game called the “Water Cup challenge.” Clark is the unquestioned star between the two in basketball, but this is the type of contest that doesn’t have any favorites.

The rules of the game Caitlin Clark and Correa played were simple. They take turns filling water inside a cup. The one that causes the water to overflow loses the contest. It was a test of nerves and muscle control that was quite intense.

Eventually, the all-time NCAA women’s points leader poured just a little too much water that the content overflowed, and Leilani Correa had just beaten Clark at something. Given how competitive she is, it would not be a surprise if she asked for a rematch.

Caitlin Clark will face more serious challenges in her rookie year in the WNBA

The Indiana Fever went 1-1 in the preseason despite having Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston on the roster in both games. Clark had a solid showing, but the regular season hasn’t started yet.

In Indiana's 83-80 win against the Atlanta Dream, the Fever had a rough start. They went down 20-8 early, as their offense didn’t have rhythm. Atlanta’s defense had to be given credit, but the home team wasn't as efficient as they needed to be.

Caitlin Clark, as the Fever’s fulcrum on offense, has to do a much better job of setting the tone. They didn’t run their initial sets with precision and decisiveness. It might have been seriously punished had it happened in a regular season game.

Indiana eventually found its groove and fended off Atlanta to defend its home court. Clark’s all-around game shone as backed up by a 12-point, eight-rebound and six-assist performance in 32 minutes.

Fever coach Teresa Weatherspoon was happy for the adversity, as it forced her team to dig down to get the win.

Caitlin Clark has some work to do, but she’s ready for the bumps that come along the way. She didn’t like losing the “Water Cup” challenge but will take her lumps and some basketball lessons in her first year in the WNBA.