LOUD vs Paper Rex - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details and more

Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles is entering the fourth day of playoffs. Only six teams remain in the competition, and it's time to decide on two of the top four. This year's Champions tournament has a massive prize pool of $2,250,000. The winner takes home $1,000,000 and earns the 'World Champion' title.

Day 4 of the playoff stages will continue with the upper bracket, with one of the matches being LOUD vs Paper Rex. The former is having a resurgence after their recent slump in performances. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see how they tackle the extreme aggression of the latter.

LOUD vs Paper Rex: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

The defending champions, LOUD, from Brazil, has recently been under a lot of scrutiny. With speculations about an impending roster change and the poor performance at Masters Tokyo 2023, the team was set up for another disappointment at Champions Los Angeles.

However, they seem to have hit some good form and have already beaten the title favorites, FNATIC, in their opening playoffs match. It feels like they might make good on their final chance to win another international trophy with the current lineup.

Paper Rex, on the other hand, is looking better than ever, with PRX something on the team. They carry high expectations and will look to continue their rise on Valorant's biggest platform. They are the most entertaining team to watch with their "W-Gaming" playstyle and the mechanically gifted youngsters.

As recent results suggest, Paper Rex is the favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

Paper Rex and LOUD will face off for the first time at Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles.

Recent results

In their latest match of the event, LOUD beat FNATIC with a score of 2-0.

Similarly, Paper Rex beat FUT Esports in their opening upper bracket playoffs match with a score of 2-0.

Expected rosters

LOUD

Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Felipe " Less " Basso

" Basso Matias " Saadhak " Delipetro

" Delipetro Cauan " cauanzin " Pereira

" Pereira Arthur " tuyz " Vieira

" Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Head Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Patiphan " CigaretteS " Posri (Substitute)

" Posri (Substitute) Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

Livestream details

The upper bracket match, LOUD vs. Paper Rex, will be streamed live on Valorant’s official YouTube and Twitch handles. Several popular streamers will also host watch parties on their respective channels for fans to join and watch.

The match will be played on August 19, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day). Meanwhile, you can also link your Riot account to Twitch for some exclusive drops.

