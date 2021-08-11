Pakistani team Salt Esports got a walkover against Lethal Esports for using 'Ghost' mode in Lenovo Ultimate Valorant Cup  

The Indian Valorant scene experienced another clumsy incident yesterday in the Lenovo Ultimate Valorant Cup, as Pakistani team Salt Esports got a walkover against Lethal Esports for violating gameplay rules.

The teams clashed in a Round-of-16 tie with Lethal Esports securing a flawless victory against their Pakistani counterparts. However, it was later observed that Lethal Esports used the 'Ghost' mode twice in that match.

As a result, Salt Esports got a walkover and qualified for the quarter-finals.

Lenovo Ultimate Valorant Cup organizers mistakenly kept the 'Cheat' mode

The Lenovo Ultimate Valorant Cup started on August 9th as some of the top teams were invited to compete against purported underdogs. A total of eight teams were invited to the tournament and Salt Esports is one of them.

Salt Esports is one of the top teams of Pakistan. It also qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event by winning Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1. Salt Esports was the only Pakistani team to be invited to the Lenovo Ultimate Valorant Cup.

Salt Esports faced Lethal Esports in a best-of-three tie in the Round-of-16. The latter secured a flawless victory against its Pakistani opposition and knocked them out of the competition.

After the win, Salt Esports' captain Hamza "BeasT" Shakir was disappointed with the huge ping difference between the two teams while playing the match on Mumbai Server.

On his Twitter handle, he wrote:

Mumbai's routing just got fucked right at the end...what a luck we Pakistanis have..

Get Pakistan'ed 🙂

0-2 vs @LethalEsport esports

3ms vs 150ms feels great — Hamza 'BeasT' Shakir (@_SaltBeasT) August 10, 2021

However, the organizers mistakenly kept the 'Cheat' mode on throughout the match and it was later observed that a player from Lethal Esports used the 'Ghost' mode twice in a game.

As a result, Salt Esports got a walkover against Lethal Esports and qualified for the quarter-final.

Har k jeetnay walon ko bhi Salt Esports kehtay lol 😂

Got walkover against @LethalEsport cuz their players used Ghost option twice.

GGWP — Hamza 'BeasT' Shakir (@_SaltBeasT) August 10, 2021

According to Beast, Salt Esports was also ready for a rematch but Lethal Esports declined that offer. However, the incident was unexpected, to say the least. In future, the organizers and teams should be more sagacious about this matter.

