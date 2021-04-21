Singaporean player accused of match-fixing during Valorant Ignition Series last September

A Singaporean player has been accused of match-fixing during the Valorant Ignition Series last September. Germsg, a Valorant professional, had reportedly fixed matches during this highly-coveted event.

Calel, another player from Singapore, released a Google Doc yesterday providing evidence of Germsg allegedly throwing matches to earn money off several bets.

Exposing a parasite in the VALORANT SG/MY Community.



Read: https://t.co/3WX2nBk52a — calel (@calel336) April 20, 2021

The first line of the document read:

"I am writing this to bring attention to a Singaporean semi-professional player who had match-fixed in a Valorant Ignition Series game during the time which he played under professional esports organization Resurgence."

Germsg match-fixing in Valorant Ignition Series

Germsg is currently playing for Team 600, but at the Valorant Ignition Series, he played for Resurgence.

On 22nd September 2020, Resurgence faced Blackbird Ignis in a BO3 tie in the EPULZE Royal SEA Cup, an Ignition Series Event for the Southeast Asian region. The tournament had a $25,000 prize pool, with Vision Strikers ending up winning.

Resurgence lost the tie 2-0, losing the first two maps, as Blackbird Ignis won both maps 13-10 and 13-5 in Ascent and Bind, respectively. Germsg had eliminated his opponents 16 times in two matches.

In another screengrab, Germsg told an unknown party that he wasn't trying at all and also mentioned his low kill-death ratio in the match as a reference.

After the match, he assured the unknown party that his manager didn't suspect anything from his game. He forwarded a message from his manager to the other party as proof.

The message read:

"Good try today. I know we are working through some stuff. This experience today, learn from it and try to improve for the next. Jiayou, ok, guys!"

A screengrab of the betting site is also attached to the document. It shows that Germsg bet a total amount of $3000 for BlackBird Ignis to win 2-0 against Resurgence. The odds for it ranged from 2.26 up to 2.42 multiplier.

Response from the community

Germsg has not responded to any of these accusations leveled at him. Riot Games, the developer of Valorant, has also chosen to stay silent on this matter.

Some have questioned the authenticity of the accusation, but the usernames appear to be similar across all of Germsg's supposed accounts. It is enough proof to start an investigation into this matter, and the player will be punished if they are proven to be true.

Germsg is currently playing for Team 600 and played in the Valorant Champions Tour Malaysia and Singapore Stage Two Challengers Two event. Some people think that he has done the same in recent competitions as well.

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS games globally, having grown immensely within a short time. Many former Counter-Strike professionals switched to this game to explore the opportunities in it. Riot was also inspired to organize multiple tournaments.

To maintain fairness in Valorant esports, the publisher needs to look into this matter seriously.