Valorant is Riot's first tactical shooter game. After the huge success of League of Legends, Riot launched Valorant last year and the game has grown to a whole new level within just one year.

As an FPS title, gunplay is an integral part of Valorant. Besides that, perfect use of the abilities of different agents makes a player better in the game.

With quick thinking and high IQ gameplays, a player can outclass his opponent and change the outcome a round in Valorant. Here are the five best plays in Valorant Episode 2.

Top 5 plays in Valorant Episode 2:

1. Crisbriola's 4K on Ascent:

Crisbriola is an Argentinian gamer who plays and streams Valorant on his Twitch channel.

On Ascent, Crisbriola was playing Phoenix for his team. While defending, he was using a Marshall from A Heaven. Opponents rushed to the A site, and Crisbriola eliminated the opponent's Brimstone through smokes. He later took down their Killjoy with a headshot. He used his ultimate in a big brain play. He then took down both Raze and Sage and secured the round for his side with a 4K.

Watch the clip from 0.31 sec to 0.47 sec in this video

2. SkRossi's 4K on Ascent:

Ganesh 'SkRossi' Gangadhar is an Indian Valorant player who is currently playing for Global Esports. SkRossi is known for his skilled Jett plays and Operator shots.

SkRossi was playing Jett on Ascent in competitive mode. He was using an Operator, and his ultimate was also ready in that round. SkRossi was on the attacking side, and his team had gone for a B execution. It was a 2V4 situation when SkRossi opened Jett's Bladestorm and eliminated the opponent's Omen. But the opposing team traded out his partner, and he was left in a 1v3 situation with just 6 seconds remaining in that round. SkRossi first killed the opponent's Cypher with a quick operator shot and then eliminated the other two players with his Bladestorm, securing the round with just 0.06 seconds left.

Watch the clip from 0.00 sec to 0.18 sec of this video.

3. Team Liquid's team play against CE CALLING:

Team Liquid used Sage's Slow Orb and Brimstone's Molly line-up on the Bind map against CE Calling in Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Challengers 2 EU Stage 2. James 'Kryptix' Affleck used Brimstone's Molly, and Travis 'L1NK' Mendoza used Sage's slow orb in their defense to stop the opponent's attack from A shower. They took down the opponent's Sova just by combining their abilities.

Watch the clip from 18.14 sec to 19.26 sec of this video.

4. Allowcious' play with his teammates:

Allowcious was playing Brimstone on Bind, and his ultimate was ready to use that round. In A shower, his team's Sova spotted some players, and they found that their opponents were rushing to the site. Raze from his team used her boom bot to stop the enemies' rush. Seeing that Allowcious used his ultimate and the opponents died to his ultimate as there is no where to go.

Watch the clip from 8.06 sec to 8.21 sec of this video.

5. Guild's Eco-round play to ruin FNATIC's economy:

Guild faced FNATIC Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Challengers 2 EU Stage 2. Guild was on a save round, while FNATIC (FNC) planted the spike in B on Ascent. Guild then sacrificed the round and decided to guard the exits, hoping that the spike would kill everyone on FNC's side, forcing them to rebuy the next round.

As soon as FNATIC realized Guild's plan they rushed to kill them. But Guild was ready for that and they killed all the FNATIC players and they themselves died to spike. It was a big brain play from the Guild to destroy FNATIC's economy sacrificing an eco-round of themselves.