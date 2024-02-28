Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors, Match 20

Day 13 of Prime Volleyball League 2024 came to an end with an interesting result. Let's delve into the details of which team is placed at which spot in the current standings after the end of the 13th day of the competition.

Mumbai Meteors rocketed from the fourth rank to make it to the pole position with four wins and one defeat, racking up eight points with a score difference of five. In their most recent encounter, they steamrolled Calicut Heroes by 3-1 with a scoreline of 15-13, 9-15, 21-19 and 15-12.

Calicut Heroes slipped from the top spot to the second rank with three wins and a defeat, bagging six points with a score difference of six. Ahmedabad Defenders descended from second to third spot, registering three wins and suffering a defeat, gathering six points with a score difference of six.

Chennai Blitz slipped from third to fourth slot, bagging three wins and suffering one defeat with six points and a score difference of four. Bengaluru Torpedoes maintained their fifth spot in the tally with three wins and two defeats in five encounters, pocketing six points at a score difference of two.

Delhi Toofans retained their sixth position, registering two wins and suffering as many defeats, picking up four points with a score difference of one. Hyderabad Black Hawks and Kolkata Thunderbolts continue to settle with the seventh and eighth positions.

Hyderabad Black Hawks have won one game and suffered three defeats with two points while Kolkata have won one encounter and lost four games with two points. Kochi Blue Spikers continue to hold the wooden spoon with five consecutive losses. They are yet to bag a point in the standings and have a score difference of minus 10.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Wednesday, February 28)

Match 20 - Mumbai Meteors 3-1 Calicut Heroes (13-15, 15-9, 19-21, 12-15)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Thursday, February 29)

Match 21 - Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 18:30 IST

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST