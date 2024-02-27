Prime Volleyball League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers, Match 19

Day 12 of Prime Volleyball League 2024 concluded with some exciting results. Let's shift our focus to which team is placed at which spot in the current standings after the end of the 12th day of the campaign.

Calicut Heroes continue to dominate the tally with three consecutive victories, bagging six points with a score difference of eight. Ahmedabad Defenders retained their second rank with three wins and a defeat, racking up six points with a score difference of six.

Chennai Blitz maintained their third rank, registering three wins and suffering one defeat with six points and a score difference of four. Mumbai Meteors are settled in the fourth spot with three wins and a defeat, gathering six points with a score difference of three.

Bengaluru Torpedoes hold the fifth slot with three wins and two defeats, pocketing six points with a score difference of two. Delhi Toofans and Hyderabad Black Hawks occupy the sixth and seventh positions.

Delhi secured two wins and suffered as many defeats with four points and a score difference of one. Meanwhile, Hyderabad racked up only one win with three defeats, gathering two points.

Kolkata Thunderbolts moved one spot up to secure the eighth rank. Their win over Kochi Blue Spikers was the first win of the campaign. Regrettably, they suffered four defeats so far with two points in the tally. In their most recent encounter, they stunned Kochi Blue Spikers by 3-1.

Kochi Blue Spikers slipped from eighth to ninth rank, holding the wooden spoon with five consecutive defeats, pocketing zero points with a score difference of minus 10.

That said, let’s take a look at the schedule of Day 13 and a brief scoreline summary of Day 12 of the campaign.

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Results (Tuesday, February 27)

Match 19 - Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-1 Kochi Blue Spikers (16-14, 15-13, 11-15, 15-5)

Prime Volleyball League 2024: Fixtures (Wednesday, February 28)

Match 20 - Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors, 18:30 IST

ALSO READ | Prime Volleyball League 2024 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST