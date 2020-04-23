10 times Vince McMahon went out of his way to break a WWE record

Vince McMahon has gone out of his way to break certain records

It's said that all records are meant to be broken. In the world of sports, many seemingly-untouchable records are broken by generational greats and the same applies to sports entertainment/professional wrestling. However, the difference between the two is that in the latter, it can be entirely controlled by the people booking the show.

In the world of WWE, we've seen several records emerge in the years gone by, only for superstars of another generation or those in the same batch breaking them. While records certainly are meant to be broken, the way it was done has led many to question whether Vince McMahon went out of his way to break them.

More often than not, there are circumstances behind the decision. On other occasions, it's simply to prove a point and establish a supporter, among other reasons. Here are ten records that Vince McMahon went out of his way to break.

#10. Brock Lesnar - Longest World title reign in the modern era

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Before 2018, the longest World Championship reign in the modern era belonged to CM Punk, who famously held the WWE Championship for 434 days. While it may not look as impressive on paper when comparing it to Bruno Sammartino's 2,803-day title reign, it all goes down to the difference in eras. Punk rightly pointed out that Sammartino would wrestle only once a month at Madison Square Garden, while he defended the title night in and night out in the hectic modern-day WWE schedule. He argued that his reign meant far more than Sammartino's, something that's subject to debate.

However, CM Punk walked out of WWE in 2014 on bad terms. It lasted for years and Brock Lesnar would be the man to break his record, holding the Universal Championship for 503 days (16 months).

It went so far that Roman Reigns' planned coronation at WrestleMania 34 was delayed, with WWE seemingly intending for Brock Lesnar to cross the 434-day mark as Champion.