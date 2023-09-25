28-year-old to win a championship on his WWE main roster debut? Analyzing the possibility

Ever since winning the title, Domininik Mysterio has been enjoying his reign as the NXT North American Champion. However, his championship looks to be in jeopardy, as he will defend it this week on Monday Night Raw against NXT superstar Dragon Lee.

The two superstars have been at loggerheads for quite some time now, and the animosity has been conspicuous. Lee will make his main roster debut this week on RAW and battle for the NXT North American Title against The Judgment Day member.

This is indeed an incredible opportunity for the 28-year-old to create history by capturing a championship on his main roster debut. However, Dragon Lee defeating Dominik Mysterio looks far-fetched at the moment, considering the ongoing storyline.

The Judgment Day is currently unstoppable, with all the members draping in gold, so Dirty Dom losing the title looks implausible. WWE seemingly has huge plans for the heel faction, as it is currently at the top, dominating the entire division.

On the other hand, Dragon Lee has already been part of many astounding moments in his young career, and battling for a championship in his very first match on the main roster will be one of them.

While Lee taking the title away from Dominik looks unconvincing, the prospect of it happening cannot be completely ruled out either. If he manages to capture the gold on RAW, it will probably be one of the biggest upsets in WWE.

Is WWE preparing Dragon Lee for big things?

Dragon Lee is one of the masked superstars who is following in the footsteps of his idol Rey Mysterio and is carrying the legacy of the luchadors. The 28-year-old has been in the spotlight lately.

WWE has been featuring him consistently on NXT, injecting him into notable storylines and feuds. Lee also received a title shot at the NXT North American Championship against Dominik Mysterio in an episode of NXT.

Moreover, the Mexican superstar was endorsed by WWE legend Rey Mysterio in the Gold brand, which was paramount for his career. He was even involved in backstage segments with the WWE Hall of Famer.

It personifies the fact that WWE has huge plans for him going forward. Furthermore, this week on RAW, Dragon Lee will battle for a championship on his main roster debut on RAW.

It appears that WWE is cooking huge things for the NXT superstar and preparing him for the future as one of the biggest stars of this industry who could carry the legacy of Rey Mysterio forward.