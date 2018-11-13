3 moments you might have missed on RAW this week (November 12, 2018)

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW had several moments that you might have missed

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (12th November 2018) saw a lot of contrasting moments from Becky Lynch wreaking havoc as well as the RAW roster gearing up for Survivor Series 2018.

However, there are always a few subtle moments that the audiences might overlook due to WWE's weekly schedule of programming. Make sure to send in your thoughts in the comments section below if you want to point out other obscure & interesting moments from this week's RAW.

As Survivor Series inches closer than ever before, here are a few moments that you might have missed from the 12th November 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW...

#1: An Embarrassing Moment Occurred During Drew McIntyre's Speech

One member of the audience drew audible laughs while mocking Drew McIntyre...

Last night, we saw Drew McIntyre claiming the fact that Monday Night RAW belongs to him after defeating Kurt Angle in a humiliating sequence of events last week.

However, one man, Finn Balor could not bear Drew McIntyre disrespecting Kurt Angle on live TV. Therefore, Balor interrupted McIntyre. However, an unexpected moment occurred during a back-and-forth of words between the two.

Drew McIntyre said the words "Here's a life lesson for you," and took a little pause so as to continue his monologue. But during that brief moment in between, one member of the WWE Universe went- "Your accent's fake!"

The words were clearly audible to everyone, and other members sitting in the same audience laughed at that awkward moment too. It was quite visible from McIntyre's facial expressions that he might have heard it clearly enough during this brief pause.

However, the Scottish Psychopath went on to cut a decent promo, largely unaffected by this small incident.

