3 reasons why Roman Reigns should become the next General Manager of RAW

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.83K   //    28 Nov 2018, 07:07 IST

New role for Roman Reigns?

Disclaimer: The views are those of the author alone, and does not necessarily echo Sportskeeda's views.

Roman Reigns who was destined to be the next face of the WWE had to unfortunately take time off TV due to Leukaemia. Reigns was the reigning Universal Champion of Monday Night RAW before he had to relinquish the championship due to his medical condition.

The Big Dog is undergoing treatment and is expected to make a return to the ring in the coming years. Though the former Universal Champion is off TV, the WWE Creative team has used Roman's disease as a part of the 'Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins' storyline.

It is no secret that Roman Reigns was Vince McMahon's golden boy. He had won the Tag Team Championships, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental title and also the WWE World Heavyweight Championship three times before capturing the Universal Championship.

The former S.H.I.E.L.D member had also won the Royal Rumble and had main evented 4 consecutive WrestleManias. It shows that the WWE officials were very high on Roman Reigns ahead of his disease revelation.

The WWE Creative would love to have the Big Dog back on WWE TV since the ratings of RAW have been sinking ever since his exit. Baron Corbin is the current Acting General Manager of RAW and the fans are not happy to have yet another heel authority figure on the flagship show.

Perhaps, introducing Roman Reigns as the next GM could freshen things up. Here are 3 reasons why Roman should be made the next GM of RAW.

#1 Reigns can make TV appearances and thus should be used on WWE TV

Roman Reigns supported the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their final game of the season

Reigns made his first public appearance since Leukemia announcement and looked fit enough to come on RAW and cut some backstage promos if not battling inside the ring.

In my opinion, the RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and Triple H could award Roman Reigns' the position of General Manager due to his performances which made Monday Night RAW one of the top shows.

Even if Reigns is absent due to his medical condition for some weeks, Stephanie McMahon could work as the authority figure. As seen in the video below, Reigns can cut effective promos on RAW as well.


Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
