3 stars Samoa Joe should feud with before he retires

Anne Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 834 // 25 Sep 2018, 01:00 IST

Joe has several accolades to his name

Samoe Joe is a wrestler who has aged like good wine. The 39-year old has worked in TNA and ROH before and has created a huge name for himself. Currently, he wrestles in the Blue Brand of WWE.

Joe has several accolades to his name like he has held the ROH World Heavyweight Championship for 21 months which is a record in itself. He has also won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once, Tag Team Championship twice and he has also won many tournaments in TNA.

In 2015, Joe signed a contract with NXT, and he won the NXT Championship there. In 2017, he debuted to the main roster. After his debut, he kept pursuing the RAW Championship, but he failed. In 2018, he was drafted to the SD Live roster where currently, he is feuding with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

From the time of his debut on the main roster, his career was plagued with numerous injuries which have made the fanbase ponder over his availability in the next few years.

But, we can't tame our minds and stop thinking about various possibilities and feuds Joe can involve himself in before retirement. Here are few of them which can be proved drool-worthy, if booked properly.

#3 Jeff Hardy

Charismatic Enigma will have to defy the Coquina Clutch to conquer The Destroyer

Jeff Hardy has a guaranteed place in the Hall of Fame. This exquisite wrestler has proved to be one of the best high flyers in WWE who also executed top-notch matches with ease.

As someone who started his own backyard wrestling promotion a teenager, Hardy has spent most his life dedicated to professional wrestling, and he has earned the respect of fans around the world.

The Daredevil can produce amazing matches with the Samoan Submission Machine. His agility will be well met if he competes with the vicious attacks, of Joe. Joe will try to cut the wings of this high flying wrestler. Also, it will be interesting to see how the Charismatic Enigma will handle The Samoan Submission Machine.

