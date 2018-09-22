3 WWE Superstars who deserve one more WWE title run

The current WWE Champion, AJ Styles

The WWE title is the most prestigious championship in the history of professional wrestling. The WWE title was introduced in 1963 ( Buddy Rogers was the inaugural champion) and has been the cornerstone of WWE ever since. Holding the WWE Championship is a huge honor and privilege, but not all stars are able to have the historic title wrapped around their waist. Just ask WWE legends like Goldust, Ted Dibiase, and Matt Hardy.

Given that WWE has introduced multiple titles in different divisions ( categorized according to weight, size, brand, and gender), The WWE title has lost much of its prestige. However, there's no denying the fact that it's still a massive achievement to be WWE Champion.

As WWE has been ushered into a new era and the roster has expanded globally, many deserving and worthy stars are unable to hold the prestigious title. This list includes legends and wrestling icons.

Nonetheless, let's look at 3 WWE Superstars who deserve one last WWE title run.

#3. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer and his legacy is unparalleled. He is one of those few legends that have found success in the tag-team division, the mid-card and the top tier of the global phenomenon known as WWE.

After making a stunning comeback at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017, Hardy has shown that he is still more than capable of holding the WWE title. Although, all those death-defying risks have started to take their toll on his body. Hardy is still healthy enough to be a fighting, full-time champion. Hardy recently won the US title to become a Grand Slam Champion.

One last WWE Championship run would add to his incredible list of accolades and would solidify him as an all-time great.

