4 stipulation matches we can see at SummerSlam 2023

WWE fans' excitement is skyrocketing as SummerSlam 2023 approaches. The Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The arena also hosted the iconic WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

Triple H would need something special to sell out the massive stadium. Fortunately, WWE has already set the tone for the show's biggest matches, and fans have a vivid mind map of the potential card.

The company, however, should add intriguing stipulations to SummerSlam's top bouts to enhance viewers' interest and spice things up. On that note, let's dive deep into four stipulation matches we could see when WWE takes over Ford Field on August 5.

#4 Ronda Rousey seeks vengeance against Shayna Baszler in a Submission match

In a jaw-dropping surprise no one saw coming, Shayna Baszler turned her back on long-time friend and tag partner Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank 2023. The Queen of Spades has not explained her betrayal, but Rousey still wants revenge.

Here's where things get interesting. Both Rousey and Baszler have MMA backgrounds. Their arsenals are filled with a plethora of technical submission maneuvers.

It's Rousey's Arm-bar vs. Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch. Both can also snap each other's ankles with the devastating Ankle Lock. Submission maneuvers have also taken center stage in their minor skirmishes over the past two weeks. Thus, a Submission match where one former best friend is forced to tap out to the other makes logical sense.

With rumors of Rousey's departure running wild, it is only natural for her to pass the torch to Baszler on her way out of the company.

#3 Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a career-threatening match at SummerSlam

Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch at Night of Champions 2023

This one is pretty basic. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been at each other's throats for a while now. The Hall of Famer returned during WrestleMania season to help The Man even the odds against DAMAGE CTRL.

Soon after 'Mania, Stratus attacked Lita backstage and betrayed Lynch. The Canadian legend defeated the former RAW Women's Champion at Night of Champions with assistance from Zoey Stark. Since then, the duo has doubled up on The Man, as the latter is short on allies.

Fans can expect Lynch to settle the score soon, probably at SummerSlam 2023. Of course, she would need help to even the odds. Lita could lend a hand once again. But the twist is that Lynch vs. Stratus must be the latter's farewell encounter.

The essence of this alliance and eventual betrayal was to put The Man over as one of the greatest female performers ever. Retiring Trish Stratus at SummerSlam would build a strong case for that argument.

#2 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship inside Hell in a Cell

When Triple H took over as the main roster's creative head, there were rumors that he would retire the Hell in a Cell premium live event. Some previous reports suggested that The Game wants to use The Devil's Playground only for the most essential and personal rivalries.

At WrestleMania 39, Edge faced Demon Balor inside HIAC to close the chapter on their year-long program. Four months later, the unforgiving steel structure could return to settle what is being touted as one of the greatest stories ever told in professional wrestling.

The Bloodline implosion angle has been a cinematic masterpiece with many twists and turns. Jey Uso shocked the world when he pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, making him next in line for a future title opportunity.

When Jey challenged Reigns, he wanted a one-on-one match with The Tribal Chief without any of their brothers in the equation. The perfect setting for such demands is Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam. The iconic stipulation could keep Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso out of the picture.

If it does happen, it will be the second time the two cousins will be locked inside the structure. The only difference is that Jey Uso may be the favorite to win this time.

#1 Cody Rhodes battles Brock Lesnar in a Texas Bullrope match at SummerSlam

The stage is set for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III at SummerSlam. Rhodes and Lesnar are tied at one victory apiece, and The American Nightmare is keen on putting this challenge to bed.

Considering the hatred between Rhodes and Lesnar over the last few months, the rubber match should have a hardcore stipulation. The Texas Bullrope match is rumored to return for Rhodes vs. Lesnar III, but WWE is exploring multiple options.

In rather unusual circumstances, we have seen Lesnar retreat from brawls and launch sneak attacks. The length of the rope that will tie them together will prevent such hit-and-run assaults and ensure a hard-hitting contest. The bell will provide The American Nightmare and The Beast a valuable weapon to inflict pain on each other.

The potential SummerSlam match would also be a great throwback to The American Dream Dusty Rhodes' Bullrope encounters in the past.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes