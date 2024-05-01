4 Things Triple H can do to ensure fans are happy after a lackluster WWE Draft 2024

Under Triple H's leadership, the 2024 Draft has finally concluded, eliciting a mixed response from the WWE Universe. Many fans believe that RAW emerged as the winner of this year's Draft, boasting a more star-studded roster than SmackDown.

Despite the apparent success of RAW, fans are somewhat dissatisfied with the overall outcome of the 2024 Draft. In this article, we will explore four things the Chief Content Officer can do to address these concerns and ensure viewers remain glued to the product.

#4 Triple H can book fresh feuds and storylines

One way The Game can ensure fans are happy post-Draft is by offering fresh feuds and storylines. Backlash France will be the final show before the new rosters are locked.

If the Hall of Famer builds new rivalries between popular stars on both RAW and SmackDown, it could inject fresh energy into the product. Moreover, it could help WWE kick off its new era on a high note.

#3 Book more stacked weekly shows

Since WrestleMania XL, RAW and SmackDown's match cards have seemingly lacked must-see matches and segments. However, if Triple H utilizes the new rosters to the fullest and gives chances to fresh faces, fans will likely tune into the shows every week.

This could be achieved by featuring high-profile matches in the main events of the programs. Additionally, booking heated rivalries could also serve as a method to capture viewers' attention.

#2 Stick to the rules of the WWE Draft

Another major thing Triple H must do to make fans happy is follow the rules of the Draft after the rosters are officially locked. After a seemingly lackluster Draft, many fans now expect to see superstars only appear on their respective shows.

In the past, the company often did not follow the rules of the Draft, allowing stars to show up on multiple brands without restrictions. If the Game can properly implement the rules in the coming months, it will make this year's Draft sensible.

#1 Showcase heat between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce

A feud between general managers is something that the WWE Universe always loves to see. Hence, if Triple H is somehow able to showcase animosity or heat between SmackDown's Nick Aldis and RAW's Adam Pearce, it could attract a lot of eyeballs following the Draft.

This will also allow the Stamford-based promotion to create more hype around their weekly shows and produce compelling storylines.