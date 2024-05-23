4-time champion to join Solo Sikoa at WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring potential new member in The Bloodline

The Bloodline, under Solo Sikoa's rule, has seemingly regained its throne as the hottest act on WWE SmackDown. This aura could amplify if another member of the family debuts at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event. The member in question is Hikuleo.

After Roman Reigns' monumental loss at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa assumed the position of the active Tribal Chief, who evicted Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline, threatened Paul Heyman, and added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the stable. This expansion could continue at WWE Clash at the Castle, possibly leading to a huge civil war among the family members.

While Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have already proved beneficial, the heel faction has also made several enemies recently. The likes of Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight despise the Samoan stable. To keep the numbers in their favor, real-life Bloodline member Hikuleo could debut at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 to strengthen the acting Tribal Chief.

For those unaware, Hikuleo is a four-time champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is the real-life brother of Tama Tonga and the adopted brother of Tanga Loa. While he has been active in AEW and TNA, his NJPW contract is reportedly set to expire in June. He might make it in time for the WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

Clash at the Castle holds monumental history for the group, as its 2022 edition marked the memorable debut of Solo Sikoa. While nothing is confirmed, it will be interesting to see if another memorable debut happens at the event in the United Kingdom.

How could Hikuleo help Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024?

As mentioned above, Solo Sikoa isn't short of enemies on WWE SmackDown. While he has temporarily taken care of Kevin Owens, it doesn't seem like Randy Orton and LA Knight will allow The Bloodline to flourish as a dominant force in Titanlad.

With the current circumstances, one could predict a six-man tag team match between Solo, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa against Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

The best time for Hikuleo's debut will be when the babyface side is about to win the battle as The Street Champion is set to take a pinfall. Hikuleo could interfere and save The Enforcer at the right moment to ensure his family's victory.