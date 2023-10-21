5 things John Cena needs to do before retiring from WWE

"Full-time" John Cena has been around for two months. The Champ has engaged in an extended program with The Bloodline, particularly Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Simultaneously, he has elevated LA Knight, priming the megastar for a main event run.

This has been a hefty WWE schedule for the sixteen-time World Champion. However, despite a memorable, accomplished 21-year wrestling career, there are still plenty of things for Cena to do before he retires.

#5. John Cena must have a one-on-one match with Logan Paul

Late last year, rumors of a massive dream encounter between John Cena and Logan Paul at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood were swirling. Ultimately, those plans were shelved.

Cena lost to Austin Theory at Mania, while Paul lost to Seth "Freakin" Rollins. However, WWE didn't close the door on a potential battle between The Maverick and The Champ.

The YouTube sensation has found his footing as a WWE Superstar on the main roster. If booked correctly, Paul may become a major star in pro wrestling. To get there, he needs a couple of statement-making victories.

Enter Cena, one of the most prolific performers and renowned Superstars in sports entertainment history. The sixteen-time World Champion's career has winded down, and he has shown a keen interest in putting younger stars over.

Thus, The Maverick could gain a massive boost by pinning John Cena. Not to mention, a potential program could see some of the most cutting-edge and jaw-dropping promos in recent memory.

#2. Cena needs to team up with Randy Orton

Like Stone Cold and The Rock defined The Attitude Era, John Cena and Randy Orton have done the same for their generation. Fierce on-screen rivals and close real-life friends, the two veterans have a unique, close connection with considerable history.

However, WWE has kept them distant for the last 5 years. Since 2017, there have been virtually no meaningful interactions between The Franchise Player and The Apex Predator.

At this stage of their careers, neither man is in their physical prime. Furthermore, another rivalry has the potential to become stale quickly for it has happened a few too many times at this stage of their careers.

Lastly, WWE has yet to fully explore the strong backstage relationship between Orton and Cena. Before they retire, it would be nostalgic and heart-warming to see two real-life best friends team up to take down a common enemy.

Orton has been listed as a potential candidate for helping Cena in his ongoing program with The Bloodline. Thus, this wish may come true pretty soon.

#3. John Cena vs. AJ Styles needs to happen again

For the better part of his illustrious career, The Champ was called out for being "overrated" with his "Five Moves of Doom." Cena's wrestling prowess was a bone of contention between his critics and proponents.

However, The Peacemaker shut down many critics with a slew of instant classics with AJ Styles in 2016-17. The Phenomenal One has a reputation for bringing the best out of his opponents, and Styles certainly accomplished that feat with Cena.

Before he rides off into the sunset, John Cena needs to put up one last instant classic. A five-star match that will live on in fans' memories for decades to come. However, the physical limitations and safety concerns, owing to his acting commitments, make such a feat unlikely.

The best way to bring out another great match from Cena is to pit him against Styles, who did the same for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

#2. The sixteen-time World Champion needs to main-event WrestleMania before he retires

Cena's last WrestleMania main event occurred a decade ago.

Main eventing WrestleMania is a dream for every WWE Superstar. Far from a privilege, it takes incredible hard work and star power to achieve that level of greatness.

John Cena has main-evented The Show of Shows multiple times in his illustrious career. However, he has not featured in such a prominent spot on the card since 2013, when he defeated The Rock.

A man of his star power and caliber could be on the main event of Mania every year. However, advanced age and a limited wrestling schedule, with reduced creative focus, have impeded his path.

Ideally, his swan song should occur in the final encounter of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. John Cena becomes a seventeen-time World Champion

John Cena is a sixteen-time World Champion.

Ric Flair's long-standing official record of sixteen World Titles has been in jeopardy for quite some time. His daughter, Charlotte Flair, and Cena are the prime candidates to break that prestigious accomplishment.

Out of the two potential candidates, Cena is closer as he tied the record at Royal Rumble 2017 by defeating AJ Styles. Despite numerous title shots, The Champ has been unable to bag another championship.

WWE has hyped him up as "The Greatest Of All Time." While that tagline will always be subject to opinion, breaking Flair's long-standing record and winning that seventeenth title would go a long way in affirming the status.

Needless to say, the celebration of his seventh World Title win would be a magnificent moment in wrestling history.

What would you like to see John Cena in WWE do before rides into the sunset? Sound off in the comments section below.

