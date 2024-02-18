6'5" former WWE Champion to help Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Possibility explored

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes, and the latter is highly determined to finish his story. However, the journey to do so will be filled with challenges. While Rhodes' focus will be on beating Reigns for the gold, he will also have to go through The Bloodline.

As of now, The American Nightmare is pretty much alone in his battle against one of WWE's best factions. But, at WrestleMania 40, a former WWE Champion could shock fans and help Rhodes capture his first world championship in the company and finish his story.

The former champion who could help Cody Rhodes is The Rock. On the latest edition of SmackDown, The People's Champion fully embraced his heel role but also seemingly left some clues that made fans feel he would betray The Tribal Chief.

During his promo on the blue brand, The Rock pointed his finger toward Roman Reigns when he mentioned he would do everything in his power to make sure he walked out of 'Mania as the loser. This is just one of the many subtle hints the 6 ft 5 in star dropped.

Going by the recent teases, it won't be surprising to see The Rock turning his back on Reigns at WrestleMania 40. If that happens, it will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief will react to the betrayal.

RAW champion makes a bold statement about Roman Reigns

Since turning heel, Roman Reigns has changed the landscape of WWE. While he initially struggled in the company as a face, today, The Tribal Chief is arguably the biggest superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, RAW Superstar Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on The Bloodline leader.

During an appearance on the Not Just Football podcast, Rollins mentioned that Reigns was his brother, and he would say nice things about him. The World Heavyweight Champion said while he did not always agree with Reigns, the latter was among the best to do it:

“Roman Reigns is one of the greatest to ever do it. I’ll say nice things about him. He’s my brother, we came up together, he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. I don’t always agree with him, but he is one of the greatest to ever do it, no doubt,” said Rollins. [10:21 - 10:38]

For a long time, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were part of The Shield, which was considered to be one of the most dominant factions for years. It is good to see Rollins have respect for Reigns, even though they aren't part of the same group anymore.