Adam Pearce to make Rhea Ripley lose her title on WWE RAW? Exploring how it may happen

The upcoming WWE RAW will mark Adam Pearce’s first night as the General Manager of the red brand. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was promoted to the rank by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H this past Friday on SmackDown.

Pearce will be looking to bring monumental changes to the red brand in the spirit of healthy competition to the blue brand, which is now under the watchful eye of another former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis.

In his first official act as the GM of WWE RAW, Pearce can potentially turn Rhea Ripley versus Shayna Baszler into a Women’s World Championship match. This could result in The Nightmare losing her title to The Queen of Spades, possibly due to outside interference from Nia Jax or Raquel Rodriguez.

Similarly, Adam Pearce could bar The Judgment Day, especially Dominik Mysterio, from ringside for Rhea Ripley’s match against the woman who gave Ronda Rousey her final WWE match at SummerSlam 2023.

Without The Judgment Day or Dominik, Ripley might drop her Women’s World Championship to Baszler. It remains to be seen if WWE RAW will see any change following Pearce’s takeover of the flagship show.

How did Adam Pearce react to the news of becoming the WWE RAW General Manager?

Adam Pearce was relieved of his duties as the matchmaker of both RAW and SmackDown by Triple H. The Game thanked the 45-year-old star for his contributions before making him the new General Manager of the Monday Night show.

Pearce took to Twitter to say goodbye to the blue brand. He also referenced his and Nick Aldis’ past history with the NWA. The post included a photo of Pearce shaking hands with Aldis backstage on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Brandi Rhodes sent a message to Nick Aldis after his WWE on-screen debut. Read the full story here.