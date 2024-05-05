AJ Styles paid subtle tribute to WWE legend before making history at Backlash 2024

At Backlash 2024, AJ Styles challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While Styles looked confident ahead of his bout in France, he was able to put down The American Nightmare.

However, Styles did win the hearts of the WWE Universe. In his match against Cody Rhodes, The Phenomenal One paid a subtle tribute to a WWE legend. The legend in question is none other than Cody Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes.

Before the match could begin, Corey Graves on commentary mentioned that the gear AJ Styles wore was custom-made to replicate what he wore on the night when he defeated Dusty Rhodes for the NWA World Championship. This was indeed a great gesture by The Phenomenal One to honor a legend like Dusty Rhodes.

For those unaware, Dusty and Styles faced each other in 2003 on three different occasions.

AJ Styles recently commented on trying to get an AEW star to join the WWE

Under the reign of Triple H, WWE has witnessed several new and old superstars join the Stamford-based promotion. Similarly, this year, The Game was keen on adding another talent to his roster. The talent in question is Will Ospreay. However, due to failed negotiations, Ospreay ended up going to AEW.

However, recently, Ospreay revealed that before he could join the Jacksonville-based promotion, AJ Styles called him. When asked about the same before The Phenomenal One competed at Backlash, Styles confirmed contacting Ospreay. During an interview with Irish Wrestling and Entertainment, he said:

"Why would I not want some of the best talent in the world to come to WWE? I mean, I think there are great guys. If he was a douchebag, I wouldn't him called him. I think he's a great talent and... it's only a matter of time."

Despite the calls and negotiations, Will Ospreay ended up signing with AEW. It will be interesting to see what he achieves there and the kind of competition he faces. Along with that, fans will also be keen to see what Styles does next now that he lost to Cody Rhodes.