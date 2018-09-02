All In News: Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks provide statements on possible "All In 2"

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.56K // 02 Sep 2018, 21:27 IST

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are being hailed as the stars who truly stole the show at All In last night

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks took to the dais following the conclusion of All In last night, so as to address the fans in attendance at the event.

The Young Bucks expressed their gratitude towards the fans for their support—with an “All In 2” chant subsequently breaking out in the crowd. Addressing the same, The Young Bucks, as well as Cody Rhodes, provided a few brief statements on the possibility of All In 2.

In case you didn’t know…

It was in mid-2017 that former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) responded to a tweet put forth by veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer—something which they took up as a challenge.

Meltzer had famously answered a fan query on Twitter—noting that the possibility of ROH selling out a 10,000 seat-arena for an indie show at a venue such as Madison Square Garden, seems bleak.

Cody and The Young Bucks eventually asserted that they’ve taken Meltzer’s statement as a challenge, and would look to organize an event of the aforementioned magnitude on the indie scene.

The heart of the matter

In the weeks that followed, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks revealed their plans of hosting a 10,000-seat indie professional wrestling event—named as “All In—which would take place on September 1st, 2018.

All In transpired last night, and is being deemed as a major success—at least from initial reports coming out the event—with the vast majority of fans clamoring for another rendition of All In.

The All In broadcast barely ended on time, however, Cody and The Young Bucks took to the ring after the event was done with.

The Young Bucks heaped loads of praise on Cody; noting that upon making his acquaintance for the first time, they knew that he was as ambitious and crazy as them—adding they were then of the view that putting 10,000 people in 10,000 seats was a realistic possibility—

"But it didn't just take just three men—It didn't take just The Young Bucks and Cody. It took each and every one of the people standing in this ring.”

“Ultimately, as cheesy as it sounds, all 10,000 of you. You guys want good pro-wrestling. You guys want good entertainment. What we presented to you was our vision of what we can do with pro-wrestling."

Furthermore, after chants of “All In 2” echoed throughout the arena, Cody stated in a rather telling tone—

“Sometimes, when you make a bet, you go double or nothing.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes is presently set to continue being featured as a major attraction on the independent professional wrestling scene in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the belief is that The Young Bucks alongside Cody are likely to consider putting forth another edition of All In—which could probably come to fruition next year.

What are your thoughts on the statements put forth by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments!