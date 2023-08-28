Becky Lynch should take a break after WWE Payback and return to challenge 5-time champion

So what has WWE Superstar Becky Lynch been up to lately? What started off as a stellar rivalry between the top superstars of their respective era's in the women's division - Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus - turned into a dragged out storyline that has become weary by this point. On a positive note, The Man and Trish Stratus are likely to have an entertaining slugfest inside a Steel Cage at WWE Payback.

Becky Lynch has to win this one, right? She's the Superstar who has to maintain her credibility going forward on WWE programming. But what's next for the first female WrestleMania main eventer (and winner) on Monday Night RAW?

The matriarch of Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, is in dire need of a feud that catapults her Women's World Championship reign to new heights. At this point, if you leave out the incredible reception in Puerto Rico from the home crowd for Zelina Vega, her only standout contest was when she won the strap at WrestleMania 39 from Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship is the top story that WWE could tell, and the creative team certainly knows this. In all likelihood, they are saving the match for a big event. Perhaps Survivor Series? Or WrestleMania 40?

Another title run may in The Man's future, but for the time being, she may decided to keep a low-profile before bursting into the scene again as the new number-one contender.

WWE Hall of Famer suggests that Becky Lynch take time off

Despite being one of the Stamford-based promotion's top stars, one can safely say that The Man has not been given the best material of late. She shines in her promos, but the feud between her and Trish Stratus, another legend, for that matter, lacks "substance" to it, as opined by Bully Ray on Busted Open.

The Hall of Famer believes Becky Lynch needs to take time off following her Steel Cage bout against Trish Stratus:

"Sometimes when you run into a situation like that the best thing to do is go away for a little while. I'm not talking about a long time ... She [Becky Lynch] had to leave when she was pregnant, she doesn't have to leave now, but it might be in her best interest to leave," said Bully Ray.

Ray further noted that Lynch needs to be feuding with another top WWE Superstar instead. A ghost from her past, if you will. Read more about it here.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

