"Can’t you guys let a busy dude be home?" - Bayley sends a message on behalf of a Judgment Day member

Bayley took to Twitter to send a message on behalf of a Judgment Day member. The superstar in question is Damian Priest.

Following the controversial turn of events at Fastlane 2023, Priest is confirmed to be a guest on WWE's The Bump. The Money in the Bank briefcase holder was understandably not in a good mood after he and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Taking on to Twitter, The Role Model questioned if Kayla Braxton was still in charge of running The Bump.

"Dude!!!!! Can’t you guys let a busy dude be home?!? Is Kayla still running this thing?!???," Bayley shared.

Dave Meltzer believes The Judgment Day member Damian Priest made a "stupid" mistake at WWE Fastlane

After losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, he was prevented from doing so by Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that Priest should have at least attempted to cash in his contract during the main event between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Meltzer said:

"'The blow up is still some time to come, I don't think it's happening this week,' Meltzer said about The Judgment Day's split. 'One of the things is that before they do the split in The Judgment Day, [Damian] Priest has to fail in the cash-in. So that hasn't happened. I mean, he'll probably get mad because she [Rhea Ripley] didn't want him to cash-in, especially when it's a Last Man Standing, which is actually quite stupid if you think about it.'"

At Fastlane 2023, JD McDonagh accidentally hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, leading to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes capitalizing on that mistake and eventually emerging victorious.

