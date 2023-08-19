Charlotte Flair to reunite with a former partner on WWE SmackDown? Potential future explored

Charlotte Flair was confident that she would become the new WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2023. Unfortunately, the odds weren’t in her favour.

Bianca Belair emerged victorious despite suffering a knee injury in the middle of the match. Tragically however, her title run lasted mere seconds since Iyo Sky cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Of course, Belair, Flair, and Asuka still want the title. The three Superstars are unlikely to stop their pursuit of gold, but it may be beneficial for two of them to team up and reduce the competition. Considering The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow have worked together as a tag team before, they can come together once again to challenge The EST of WWE along with Damage CTRL.

In fact, taking out Bianca Belair can result in another triple threat match between Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka at Payback 2023.

The “Queens of Tomorrow” could also pursue the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles instead while Bianca Belair goes after the WWE Women’s Championship, especially since she was the main victim of the Sky cash-in.

However, Flair and Asuka coming together on SmackDown may not be an immediate development.

Charlotte Flair has revealed her WWE goals before retiring

Currently, Charlotte Flair is a 14-time champion. However, she wants to keep going and ensure she becomes a 17-time champion, if not more.

She opened up about wanting to surpass John Cena and Ric Flair’s record in the hopes that it’ll encourage women across the globe to rise high in male-dominated industries.

“So John Cena just tied my dad. So now I have Cena and my dad to beat. But no, I'm definitely chasing 17. And I think if, or when I break the record, it'll be like a woman did it in a male-dominated industry. And I hope that encourages women in all industries that we can do it all. Yeah.”

The Queen is a pioneer of the WWE’s women’s division and has contributed massively to push the division forward. It may only be a matter of time before she achieves her dream!

