CM Punk to change major WrestleMania match as part of WWE RAW return? Exploring potential announcement

CM Punk suffered a torn tricep as part of his involvement in the WWE Royal Rumble back in January and has since been pulled from his match at WrestleMania XL.

Punk has become a major part of the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre since the Scottish Warrior has continued to fire shots at him throughout his absence, leading to the belief that the two men will feud following WrestleMania.

It was recently revealed that CM Punk is being advertised for the final episode of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania on April 1st live from Brooklyn, New York. It appears that the self-proclaimed Best in the World could have a final piece to add to the WrestleMania puzzle.

While it has been revealed that Punk is expected to be sidelined for several more months, he could be making his return to announce that he will be part of the WrestleMania match after all, and turn it into a triple-threat match.

Punk was originally supposed to face Seth Rollins for the World Championship before he was injured and Drew McIntyre was able to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Punk could decide to pick up where he left off since he dislikes both men who are part of the match and a triple threat could ensure that Rollins wouldn't need to be pinned to lose the title.

Will CM Punk ruin Drew McIntyre's attempts to finish his own WWE story?

Drew McIntyre has been screwed out of a number of wins over the past few years, so it would follow his story if he was to be pushed into a triple-threat match and screwed out of another championship win.

CM Punk wants to be part of WrestleMania XL and that desire alone could be enough to push him towards a return, ahead of time. This announcement could change WrestleMania if Punk is able to take part and would add a new level of anticipation to the Show of Shows.

What do you think CM Punk will announce when he returns to WWE on April 1st? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

