Drew McIntyre makes massive announcement on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre made a major announcement on Monday Night RAW this week regarding the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

The Scottish Warrior won the 30-man match in 2020 and went on to headline WrestleMania 36, which was held in the Performance Center in front of zero fans. He defeated Brock Lesnar to win his win first WWE Championship. Although he was champion for several months, he never held the gold in front of a live audience.

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre was involved in an in-ring segment with CM Punk. The two stars had a heated exchange on the mic, and during their back-and-forth, McIntyre announced that he'll be entering the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

The other competitors that have been announced for the bout so far include Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Only one superstar will win the match, and they'll go on to WrestleMania 40, where they'll face a world champion of their choosing.

Cody Rhodes and Punk are the favorites to win the Royal Rumble, but it'll be interesting to see which other names will be announced for the bout.

