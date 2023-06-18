Current WWE champion needs to follow Jey Uso's lead and betray her "family"

Jey Uso finally stepped up to Roman Reigns last week on WWE SmackDown and sided with his brother, Jimmy, walking out on The Bloodline.

The Right Hand Man's decision has been months in the making, and it appears that another current WWE Superstar is being held back by the men who are seen as her family. Rhea Ripley was once the most dominant force in the women's division, but over the past few months, she has seemingly shelved her own plans to help Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley is a once-in-a-generation talent and shouldn't be held back by The Judgment Day. While Finn Balor and Damian Priest are at odds, it should be The Eradicator stepping up and making it clear that she deserves better.

Ripley isn't set to defend her Women's World Championship at Money in the Bank. She has been too busy ensuring Dominik Mysterio's feud with Cody Rhodes gains prominence.

It's time for Rhea Ripley to branch out alone in WWE; The Judgment Day has taken her as far as they can go

Ripley has enjoyed the spotlight during her time in The Judgment Day and has feuded with top names like Beth Phoenix. But it appears that she is being held back by the group now.

Fans claim that Ripley has done nothing to help the women's division since winning the championship at WrestleMania 39. There is a belief that Becky Lynch is the woman dominating the division at the moment. It could lead to The Nightmare losing her title if she cannot fulfill her duties as champion and help Dominik.

Leaving the faction could allow Ripley to focus on her solo career and engage in significant feuds on RAW.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will turn on The Judgment Day over losing her championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

