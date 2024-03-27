Does Alexa Bliss have backstage heat with current WWE champion?

Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE programming since January 2023, as she was pregnant with her first child, but she is now reportedly preparing for her in-ring return. During one of her last matches in the Stamford-based promotion, the former RAW Women's Champion appeared to have a real fight with the current WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

Back in early November 2022, Alexa Bliss teamed up with Bianca Belair and Asuka to take on IYO SKY and Damage CTRL. During the match, it appeared that Little Miss Bliss and The Genius of the Sky exchanged a couple of real blows, and there was probable tension between them.

The two female WWE Superstars seemingly quickly went back to normal and continued their match, which saw Bliss, Belair, and Asuka emerge victorious.

As she gets closer to her in-ring return, Bliss took to X/Twitter and addressed the video, saying that it was far from reality and that there was no backstage heat between her and the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

"These comments crack me up hahaha not at all what was happening," Alexa Bliss shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans will undoubtedly be waiting to see Little Miss Bliss make a comeback to the squared circle as soon as possible.

Alexa Bliss shared an update on her WWE return

Alexa Bliss has gone back to work after taking time off to welcome her first child. The former RAW Women's Champion took to X/Twitter and shared an update on her current status, as fans are eagerly waiting to see her get back to the ring.

"Back at it," Alexa Bliss shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It is unclear when Little Miss Bliss will be back, but there has been speculation about her return on the edition of Monday Night RAW right after WrestleMania 40. If this does not happen, though, she could possibly make her return on the next premium live events.

Once Bliss returns, it will be interesting to see which brand she will appear on, as the RAW brand currently features Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan, among others, while Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Damage CTRL, and Bayley headline the SmackDown roster.

Alexa Bliss teased return to WWE at SummerSlam 2024

Even though it is still months away, the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event could be the venue where we see Alexa Bliss make her return to WWE.

The former RAW Women's Champion took to X/Twitter and reacted to Triple H's announcement that The Biggest Party of the Summer will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, and that WWE has big plans for it.

"O-H!" Alexa Bliss shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

If Bliss plans to return to in-ring action at WWE SummerSlam 2024, it would make sense for her since the premium live event will take place in her native state, and she would get a standing ovation from fans.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here