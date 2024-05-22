Does The Rock have the best WWE match of all time? Exploring former WWE official's comments

The Rock's return at WrestleMania 40 cemented his legacy as one of the greatest superstars in WWE. However, The Final Boss had already built quite a legacy and was part of many memorable feuds long before he got involved with Cody Rhodes.

During his peak years in the Stamford-based promotion, The Rock was part of several big matches, and many of them were also looked upon as some of the greatest. In a quick interaction with the Attitude Era Podcast, former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked about his favorite matches he'd officiated. Chioda gave a surprising answer.

As per Mike Chioda, here is a list of the top five matches he refereed:

The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan - WrestleMania 18 Shawn Michaels vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin - WrestleMania 14 Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 19 John Cena vs. The Rock - WrestleMania 28 John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 23

You can check out what referee Mike Chioda said in the video below:

Chioda's list indeed contains some of the finest matches that have taken place in WWE history. In the coming years, it will be good to know more from different WWE officials about some of the best matches they have worked in.

Real-life Bloodline member wants to face The Rock

In WWE, facing Rock is a dream match for many. After all, the Hollywood actor has achieved plenty in his wrestling career, and sharing the ring with him could elevate the career of any superstar. This, among many other reasons, is why many wrestlers want to face him.

One such superstar who would like to take on Rock is his family member, Zilla Fatu. During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla said he wanted to stand in a ring with Rock. However, he doesn't seem to care about whether he stands with Rock or against him. Zilla said:

"Hell yeah, I want to stand in the ring with him. It don't matter. Against him, with him, it'll be legendary. How many people can say that? With Rock, it would be dope. I'd win though. Hell yeah, I would win. [Asked if he would beat The Rock] Yeah, hell yeah."

As of now, The Bloodline has seen interesting additions like Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. In the coming months, it will be interesting to see if Zilla Fatu can make his way to the Stamford-based promotion.