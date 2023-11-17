Dominik Mysterio to betray Rhea Ripley and join forces with 28-year-old WWE Superstar? Exploring potential scenario

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have become a force to be reckoned with over the past few months, but Ripley has clearly had her attention elsewhere over the past few weeks and Mysterio may have had his head turned.

Mysterio and Logan Paul have sent messages to one another on social media and it appears that Paul is open to winning the Tag Team Championships with Mysterio, since he recently admitted he was a fan of the Judgment Day member.

"I want to do it with the endeavor and pursuit of getting more belts. Do I become tag team champion with Dominik Mysterio? Could be fun. You got two heels, you got two people that the audience loves to hate. I like Dom." (H/T Sportskeeda)

The Tag Team Championships are currently around the waists of Damian Priest and Finn Balor, which would mean Mysterio would have to take them from his current teammates if he were to join forces with Logan Paul.

JD McDonagh and Drew McIntyre recently joined forces with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day

It is getting very crowded in The Judgment Day at the moment since JD McDonagh became an official member of the group on WWE RAW, while it appeared that Drew McIntyre also became an honorary member of the group when he turned heel on Jey Uso.

Rhea Ripley continues to push to recruit new stars for the group and Mysterio could now become a fan of the attention he is getting from Logan Paul, and decide that it's time to get out of the shadow of The Judgment Day.

Could it finally be time for Mami and Dominik Mysterio to head in their own directions on WWE TV? And could it be Logan Paul that finally comes between them? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

