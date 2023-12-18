Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley could have a big plan, which Damian Priest won't be too happy about.

Priest has held the Money in the Briefcase a long time, but in this time, he has not really been able to cash it in. Despite attempting to a few times, his previous cash-in attempts were foiled, and the star has still held on to the case. Now approaching the new year, Priest's failed attempts may end up costing him in the long run, with his own teammate, Dominik Mysterio, possibly taking advantage.

For a large part of 2024, Mysterio has held on to the North American Title, and did a good job as the champion. After losing it recently to Dragon Lee, the star may be ready to move on.

Every WWE fan has noted that there's tension in The Judgment Day, especially since Priest started calling himself the group's leader. Although Ripley had asked him to lead the team for Survivor Series: WarGames, since then, he appears to have taken on the position

Now, with Priest having failed to cash it in, Rhea Ripley may take it upon herself to change the Judgment Day picture. She could assist Dominik to take out Damian Priest secretly, sidelining him with an "injury". In such a case, the briefcase would need to be surrendered, and Ripley could take it and give it to Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio appears to be ready, as one of the biggest heels in the company, and although he may be not be set for a main event push, with Ripley at his side, it would not be unbelievable.

It would also set up a future feud between Priest and Ripley, with Mysterio wrestling on her behalf.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio could change the look of The Judgment Day

Currently, The Judgment Day is heavily dependent on Damian Priest, with the star speaking for the group, despite Ripley getting annoyed about it.

If Dominik and Rhea Ripley kick him out, they could change the group's look totally, and establish themselves as the leaders.

It remains to be seen if they choose to do this.