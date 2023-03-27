Female star teases possible match against Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been two of the most prominent superstars on WWE television in recent months. Charlotte Flair, Ripley's WrestleMania 39 opponent, recently hinted that she would be interested in facing Mysterio in an intergender match one day.

Ripley will challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 39. Leading up to the match, Mysterio has exchanged words with The Queen in promo segments on SmackDown.

Flair, who is married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo, told The Athletic that she likes Rey Mysterio's son in real life. She also teased that they could go one-on-one:

"Well, I have a real Papi at home (laughs)," Flair said. "I think it's great. I'm a huge fan of Dom. I respect his father so much. I know the pressure of being a second-generation talent; I know how hard that is. So, I have so much respect for him, and I love what he and Rhea are doing. And, who knows … maybe I'll face Dom."

Ripley chose to face Flair at WrestleMania 39 after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. Dominik Mysterio will also be in action at WrestleMania against his father Rey.

Charlotte Flair's thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's ally Rhea Ripley

In 2020, Charlotte Flair captured the NXT Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. The match took place without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of their second WrestleMania match against each other, Flair has nothing but respect for Ripley behind the scenes:

"Rhea has grown leaps and bounds. She's grown into a more comfortable position. Having been on the road for a couple years, in and out of storylines, teaches you a lot. I think she knows now mentally what she's capable of, and nothing's gonna stop her."

Flair is no stranger to intergender confrontations in WWE. The 14-time world champion competed in two Mixed Match Challenge tournaments in 2018. She also attacked Drew Gulak on SmackDown in 2022.

