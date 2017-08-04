From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE doesn't want a 3-Time World Champion to return

Big mistake or a smart move? You decide.

The fans may not see the 619 in a WWE ring anytime soon.

Look away WWE Universe, you may want none of this! According to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE has no interest in getting Rey Mysterio back to the company for another run.

The popular superstar recently parted ways with Lucha Underground and speculation has been rife around his next destination. WWE was previously said to be in favour of the return and seems to have passed up on the opportunity because of Mysterio's representative, Konan.

Barrasso claims that WWE is still not a big fan of Konan, and the friction stems from the infamous Max Moon angle that led to the Cuban legend leaving WWE for a return back to Mexico back in 1992.

But that isn't the only reason that is reportedly holding back WWE from signing Mysterio. At 42 years old and with a forgettable history with injuries, the 3-time WWE Champion is seen as a liability than an asset. His previous run with the company was riddled with injuries and a repeat of that stint is the last thing WWE would want at this point.

While Mysterio has mentioned his desire to end his career in the company that put him on the map, all roads point towards a huge GFW/Impact wrestling debut at this moment.

Bruce Prichard has stated that GFW is currently in talks with the former WWE star regarding a potential move to the company. With WWE apparently pulling out, GFW is the frontrunner in acquiring the services of the veteran star.

What are your thoughts on this development? Is GFW the right option for Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section.