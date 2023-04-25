Further details on Vince McMahon's creative role in WWE following Monday Night RAW - Reports

After it was reported that Vince McMahon had some creative influence over RAW last night while he worked from home, details of his input towards the product have been revealed.

After the company merged with the UFC earlier this month, the 77-year-old returned to the public eye after he retired from the business in July 2022 following a string of allegations made towards him.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon altered many aspects of yesterday's episode of RAW.

"Vince changed a bunch of stuff at TV tonight.Changed a couple of matches, changed a couple of finishes, took some people off the show, put some people on the show." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Despite Triple H still seeming to be the final decision maker for WWE creative, fans have certainly noticed some differences in the product ever since McMahon's return.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Vince McMahon

After various allegations against him came out last year, WWE and many others attempted to separate themselves from Vince and move on.

However, one person who still has a lot of admiration for Vince is Ric Flair, who recently spoke about the respect that he has for McMahon on the Joe Rogan Experience.

"I judge people by how they treat me, and he has treated me like (...) I've never had anyone treat me with more respect in this business." Flair added, "He's a great guy. I don't care what he does; he's my hero." (H/T Fightful)

While individuals like Ric Flair are happy to see Vince back in a more official capacity, some are concerned that McMahon's personal issues may affect the company and the product moving forward.

