Hell in a Cell Match announced, Rhea Ripley gains a stalker - 5 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

WrestleMania is now less than three weeks away, and the card for the show could continue to stack up this week on WWE RAW.

Ahead of the show, several segments and matches have already been announced, with plenty of room for shocks and surprises throughout the night.

The following list looks at just five surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW.

#5 Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley finally come face-to-face

Bray Wyatt has relied on mind games since calling out Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago but hasn't actually gone face-to-face with the former WWE Champion. Lashley asked last week what it would take for Wyatt to be there in person. Hence, this week could finally see the two men standing opposite each other in the ring, with a WrestleMania match being announced.

The buildup here has been lackluster, but given the fan backlash over the past week, WWE could finally allow this feud to reach its full potential.

#4 Chelsea Green defeats Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green has a match against Bianca Belair this week on WWE RAW, and it could finally be where she makes a statement. Green has been pushing Adam Pearce to give her a chance since making her return to WWE, and going up against the women's champion could finally be her shot.

Belair already has a WrestleMania match against Asuka. Still, if Green can defeat her tonight on RAW, she could push herself into contention for a championship shot. She could even interfere in the already scheduled match.

#3 Edge and Finn Balor choose to collide inside Hell in a Cell

Edge and Finn Balor have been stuck in a feud for almost a year. The two men have collided in several matches in that time, but their issues are far from solved. Hell in a Cell appears to be the only way the duo can finally end their problems and move forward.

WrestleMania is less than three weeks away, and tonight on WWE RAW, the two men will come face-to-face in the ring, possibly confirming their match for the show.

#2 Brock Lesnar is Chokebombed by Omos

Brock Lesnar and Omos will collide at WrestleMania, but it's a match that the WWE Universe refuses to accept. Omos could be built as an unstoppable giant in WWE with a win over Lesnar, but it's a bout that many fans only see as a squash encounter.

This week on RAW, when the two men are finally in the same ring, Omos could prove to be a threat to Lesnar by beating down The Beast and delivering his Chokebomb finisher.

#1 Rhea Ripley crosses paths with Dexter Lumis

Rhea Ripley and Dexter Lumis had a slight encounter last week on RAW, which led to the silent star sending several messages to Rhea Ripley on Twitter. This week on RAW, he will team with Johnny Gargano against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, Ripley will definitely be a part of the match in some capacity.

Lumis' creepy behavior will likely continue and could lead to an angle between the former NXT Superstar and Ripley heading into WrestleMania.

Do you think many more matches will be announced for WrestleMania tonight on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

