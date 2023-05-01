Horrifying revenge by a legend on Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley may force them to take time away from WWE

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have partaken in destroying several superstars since they joined forces. As part of Judgment Day, they have seemed unstoppable, and with Ripley as the SmackDown Women's Champion, they're just showcasing their dominance even more.

However, when anyone climbs as high as they have, making enemies is inevitable. They have made quite a few enemies on their way to the top, but perhaps none as ardent as Edge.

Edge was betrayed by Dominik just before he joined The Judgment Day, so that's one thing he might never forgive. The Hall of Famer was also forced to watch by Finn Balor while his wife, Beth Phoenix, was laid out by Rhea Ripley with a chair. Even when he quit, she didn't hold back and hit Phoenix with a con-chair-to.

That again will be something that he will not be willing to forgive. In fact, that might be what provokes a different sort of revenge.

Edge has been a babyface for quite a while. But what if he went so far as to turn heel? There are very few heels capable of as despicable things as Edge.

In fact, he might incapacitate Rhea Ripley and then force her to watch as he does the same thing to Dominik Mysterio. He might even give them a look at what a real con-chair-to looks like.

The level of aggression the Rated-R Superstar can bring might even force them to take time away for any injuries that they may suffer in the course of their brawl.

If Rhea Ripley takes time away, she may have to relinquish her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, but if she were forced to take time away from the company, then she might have to relinquish the belt.

Without her in the picture, it would create a scramble for the title where anyone could become the champion. Meanwhile, as she recuperates on the sidelines, The Nightmare will be thirsty for revenge.

When she does eventually come back, though, it would make her a force to be reckoned with yet again. The Nightmare has been one of the most dominant women on the WWE roster, and her involvement in clearing out the locker room, including top stars such as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, could make for a viewing spectacle.

Can you see Edge exacting an act of fierce revenge? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

