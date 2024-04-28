Jacob Fatu debut, Heyman twist & more - 4 possible finishes for Bloodline vs. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash France is the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion, set to emanate live on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The company has already announced multiple high-profile matches for their international PLE.

One of the anticipated matches among the WWE Universe is the recently announced bout in which The Bloodline is set to take on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team match.

This match was made official during the recent episode of SmackDown, where Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga once again attempted to assault The Prizefighter. However, he was saved by The Viper, which led to the announcement of their tag team action.

In this article, we will discuss four possible finishes for this massive tag team match at WWE Backlash 2024.

#4. Jacob Fatu might aid The Bloodline at WWE Backlash

Solo Sikoa recently introduced Tama Tonga as the newest member of The Bloodline. However, another Samoan who is rumored to make his WWE debut soon is Jacob Fatu.

it was earlier reported that the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion was to make his debut this week. However, later it was reported that the company was in no hurry to introduce Fatu to WWE fans. So it's possible Jacob might finally make his debut at Backlash France, where he will aid Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa in gaining victory.

This could also be the best way to protect Randy Orton and Kevin Owens despite the potential loss at the upcoming PLE.

#3. Paul Heyman might accidentally cost The Bloodline

Currently, Paul Heyman is only the Special Counsel in name as everything happening in the Samoan Saga is being orchestrated on the orders of Solo Sikoa. This leads to another potential finish for this tag team match at WWE Backlash where Heyman could attempt to aid Solo and Tama but inadvertently causes the opposite outcome.

Thus, Heyman's actions might accidentally cost the Samoan faction the match, resulting in Orton and Owens emerging as the victors.

Such an ending at Backlash would add another twist to The Bloodline Saga, leaving fans curious about Heyman's next move if this scenario unfolds. In addition, it could also plant seeds for the babyface return of Roman Reigns who could make his comeback to save his Special Counsel.

#2. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens win but

As the company is currently pushing Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, it's hard to believe that even if they suffer a loss at WWE Backlash, it will be a clean one. So, despite being injured, it's probable that Jimmy Uso might make his presence felt in some way, which could distract The Bloodline and result in victory for The Viper and the Prizefighter.

Even without a physical presence, there are numerous ways Jimmy could make his presence felt at Backlash France. His theme song could be used for distraction, or a video on the titantron could be played to distract Solo and Tama Tonga, eventually costing them the tag team bout.

#1. Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa could win in dominating fashion at WWE Backlash

Since the introduction of Tama Tonga to The Bloodline, he has been presented as a dominating star. One potential finish at WWE Backlash could see Tonga and Sikoa secure a victory but in dominant fashion. This would be reminiscent of the match fans witnessed when The Enforcer clashed against John Cena at last year's Crown Jewel.

Such a triumph would help the Stamford-based promotion to establish a strong presence for the new version of The Bloodline which is running under the leadership of Solo Sikoa.

