John Cena to return for a final feud against a WWE Superstar he last faced 6 years ago? Looking at the chances

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He first joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2002 and was the face of the company for years before he moved to Hollywood. While there were some early struggles, Cena went on to win 16 world titles and face several top names.

Unfortunately, time waits for nobody, and Cena's in-ring WWE career has slowed considerably over the last five years. The Cenation Leader is primarily a Hollywood star these days, although he periodically returns for a significant storyline or big match.

These massive returns from John Cena will end sooner rather than later. In fact, the veteran's next run may be his last. If it is, Cena should battle his long-time rival, Randy Orton, against whom he hasn't competed in over six years.

The Viper recently returned to WWE after recovering from a serious back injury, meaning he missed Cena's latest run. However, the 16-time World Champion could come back and battle Orton for the first time since the pair clashed on Friday Night SmackDown on February 7, 2017. The Cenation Leader won the contest in about 12 minutes.

This time around, Cena could put Orton over. This would be a quality end to their storied rivalry. Moreover, a win over The Cenation Leader would add to The Viper's credibility, as he will seemingly be sticking around in WWE for the foreseeable future.

Randy Orton has a major opportunity coming on WWE SmackDown

While it remains to be seen whether John Cena will return to a WWE ring, Randy Orton is poised to be a regular on television moving forward. Now that he's back, The Viper is seeking a world title shot and revenge.

Randy Orton's goal is to dethrone Roman Reigns and put an end to The Bloodline. This is due to the faction's vicious attack on Orton over 18 months ago that kept him out of action for a long time.

While taking down The Bloodline is easier said than done, Orton is now one step closer to making it happen. It was revealed last Friday that The Viper will battle LA Knight and AJ Styles in a triple threat match on January 5. The winner will be the challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

The triple threat match will take place on a special episode of the blues show called New Year's Revolution. It will essentially lay the foundation for Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024. Can Orton pick up a massive win and move on to the big show? Only time will tell.

