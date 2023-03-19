Legendary star's final match on RAW, dream match at WrestleMania - This week in WWE history (March 13-March 19)

WWE is moving ahead with full steam towards WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place in just two weeks. The mega event is being headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but will host a number of other great matches.

This week's programming was all about building to the big events. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had an epic reunion on SmackDown, while Cody Rhodes cut an impassioned speech on RAW. Even NXT built up the upcoming Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event set to stream the same weekend.

With so much happening, fans are eager to rekindle their love for classic wrestling moments and events. Thankfully, Sportskeeda has you covered with weekly articles highlighting major matches, shows, and stories from wrestling's past. While this week is no different, it also includes a memorable moment that later ended in tragedy.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. The WWE Hall of Fame returned on March 13, 2004

The WWE Hall of Fame first began in 1993, beginning with the legendary Andre The Giant. Over the next few years, the promotion held small ceremonies featuring very little fanfare. It was then stopped completely before returning in 2004.

On March 13, 2004, the WWE Hall of Fame returned to induct a proper class in front of an audience. The class included ten legendary figures and one celebrity, in Pete Rose. Rose had appeared at several WrestleMania events in the past.

Stars honored at the 2004 ceremony included Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Tito Santana, Superstar Billy Graham, Sgt. Slaughter, The Junkyard Dog, Jesse Ventura, Harley Race, Greg Valentine, Don Muraco, & Big John Studd.

#4. WrestleMania XX aired on March 14, 2004

WrestleMania XX took place on March 14, 2004. The Show of Shows celebrated 20 years of WWE's biggest wrestling event, and it featured an all-time moment that touched fans all over the world but has unfortunately been tarnished.

Chris Benoit, a beloved star who worked hard to earn his way into a top match, battled Triple H and Shawn Michaels for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Despite the odds being against him, The Rabid Wolverine won the bout. He then hugged his long-time best friend Eddie Guerrero, who was the WWE Champion, as the show came to an end.

Sadly, Eddie Guerrero passed away the following year. Two years after Guerrero's passing, Chris Benoit allegedly murdered his wife and son before taking his own life. What was once one of the most beautiful moments in wrestling is now one of the saddest. However, it was still a special night for those in attendance and watching from home.

#3. WrestleMania 18 took place on March 17, 2002

WWE WrestleMania 18 took place on March 17, 2002. The epic show took place in Toronto, Canada, in front of over 60,000 fans. The main event of the evening featured Chris Jericho and Triple H, but the card also had The Undertaker, Edge, Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and others.

The most notable bout on the card saw two generations clash. The legendary Hulk Hogan, competing as Hollywood Hulk Hogan, battled The Rock. Hogan had recently returned to the promotion and, despite going into the bout as a heel, ended up being cheered by the majority of the audience.

In the end, The Rock defeated Hulk Hogan in an epic bout with an unreal reaction from the audience. The two stars shook hands and fought off an attack by the nWo post-match, concluding the segment by posing in the ring together in an all-time great moment.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin's last TV match aired during RAW on March 17, 2003

WWE Monday Night RAW aired on March 17, 2003. The show was the penultimate episode of the red brand before WrestleMania 19. While the episode had its moments, it was notable for having the last TV match of a beloved icon.

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled Eric Bischoff in a No Disqualification Match on the show. The bout was more of a backdrop for Austin's upcoming bout against The Rock, but due to a severe neck injury, The Texas Rattlesnake's career was rapidly coming to an end. Thankfully, Steve won the contest.

Unfortunately, Austin never wrestled on RAW again. He battled The Rock at WrestleMania 19 shortly after and retired. He returned to the ring last year at WrestleMania 38 when he emerged victorious against Kevin Owens.

#1. Brock Lesnar debuted during RAW on March 18, 2002

The post-WrestleMania episode of WWE RAW on March 18, 2002, featured several big moments, including Hulk Hogan & The Rock teaming up. However, the most notable part of the show came in the way of a debut.

Maven and Al Snow were competing in a Hardcore Match when a massive individual appeared out of nowhere. He brutally beat them both down, along with Spike Dudley, with the despised Paul Heyman ringside. Fans witnessed the main roster debut of Brock Lesnar, who would go on to become world champion just a few months later.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the top stars in pro wrestling today, over twenty years following his RAW debut. The former world champion is currently set to fight Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39.

