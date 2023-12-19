Major WWE titles to change hands tonight in 26-year-old star's absence? Exploring the possibility

Tonight could be a definitive night for The Judgment Day since their tag team titles are on the line against a team that has yet to be defeated on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have recently been in Australia promoting the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, and it's unlikely that the duo will be back for RAW.

This means that Finn Balor and Damian Priest could be forced to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alone, even though Ivy Nile will be on the opposite side of the ring, helping The Creed Brothers.

Dominik Mysterio recently noted that he lost his NXT North American Championship because The Judgment Day was not there for him when he needed their help, and tonight on RAW, it could be the same for Priest and Balor since JD McDonagh will be their only backup.

The Judgment Day are not the only stars defending their championships on WWE RAW

There are three huge championship matches this week on RAW, so there is likely to be at least one title changing hands. The Miz challenges Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship with the added stipulation that if he loses, then he can't challenge again while he is the champion.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will also be part of a rare title defense when they take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter with the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line.

It will be a stacked episode of WWE's red brand since it is the final one of 2023, with next week's Christmas Day episode set to be a "Best of" show. The company also has a stacked lineup prepared for the first RAW of the year, with Seth Rollins set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in what is being called the Day One edition of the promotion's flagship show.

