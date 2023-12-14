Will WWE not broadcast any live RAW episodes for the rest of 2023? Answering the vital question

2023 has been a great year for WWE. While the promotion has produced some massive events this year, it has also witnessed unexpected returns from some top superstars. Naturally, fans want to see more action, and with Christmas around the corner and the year ending soon, many are wondering what WWE's schedule would look like.

Several fans have questioned whether the Stamford-based promotion will broadcast another live RAW event this year. The answer to this question is yes. The red show is scheduled to take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.

On the following Monday, which will be December 25, WWE will air a best-of episode, as Triple H has reportedly sanctioned leave for the company's employees from December 18 to 25. This means the brand will return as per its usual schedule on January 1, 2023, with the Day 1 episode of RAW.

After the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion has not advertised a single episode of the blue show. Hence, there is a possibility the company could tape the program in advance on Friday. Besides RAW and SmackDown, WWE has several house shows scheduled between December 26 and 31.

Massive title match announced for WWE RAW: Day 1 2024

When RAW airs live on January 1, 2024, the creative team will look to deliver a great show. After all, they would want to begin the new year with a bang. While many massive matches are speculated to take place, the Stamford-based promotion has already announced a big title bout for the event.

The match announced by WWE for Day 1 2024 will take place between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. On the latest edition of RAW, Adam Pearce made this announcement in CM Punk and McIntyre's presence. Naturally, after the contest was confirmed, several people expressed their happiness on social media.

The match will be McIntyre's second opportunity at Rollins' World Heavyweight Title after he failed to beat The Visionary at Crown Jewel 2023. Going into the bout, The Scottish Warrior has been in great form. He has registered important victories over Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in the last two weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will dethrone Seth Rollins on Day 1 2024. If The Scottish Warrior wins the title, it will be worth witnessing what happens to the potential feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

