16-year-old sensation accepts WWE invite; John Cena acknowledges 

John Cena's latest stint with WWE was a bit of a hit-and-miss, especially for longtime fans of the product who are well aware of what the 16-time World Champion can do from an in-ring standpoint.

Despite this, he massively put over Solo Sikoa on his way out. It remains to be seen if Cena resurfaces in time for a WrestleMania match. As of this writing, his last contest happened at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

On Instagram, John Cena recently acknowledged Luke Littler, the runner-up at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship. It was reported that the latter got invited to a WWE live event in London this April. Littler's walk-on music - Greenlight by Pitbull - was inspired by it being the theme for WrestleMania 33, according to the 16-year-old sensation.

While his brief run in the fall of 2023 was well-received in the grand scheme of things, his WrestleMania 39 match with Austin Theory was deemed one of the low points of the show. Moreover, fans were outraged by the result.

John Cena became a parody of himself, claims renowned wrestling journalist

The latest stint of The Cenation Leader left journalist Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer disappointed. He slammed the previous poster boy of the Stamford-based promotion for turning in a greatest hits performance of late.

The veteran analyzed the Five Knuckle Shuffle Cena did in the closing moments of his tag match with LA Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane as an example:

"I was watching this match and man, this John Cena, it's like he's basically like a parody of himself now. Everything he does is his old John Cena stuff, but he has to do it like bigger than ever. So he gets ready for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and he just gets the eyes, it's almost like a guy pretending to be John Cena. But man, these people eat it up," Alvarez stated.

Nonetheless, the Fastlane tag match was Cena's first win in years. This was unfathomable when he was a full-time performer, as he was frequently booked to win big matches, hence, the moniker "Big Match John."

