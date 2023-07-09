28-year-old WWE star announces engagement to best friend

In one of the most delightful news of the day from the world of WWE, Logan Paul and his girlfriend Nina Agdal announced their engagement.

The 28-year-old started dating the Danish Model last year in May after meeting at an NYC event. After over a year of dating, Logan reportedly popped the big question during their vacation in Italy recently.

The YouTube megastar has now confirmed the rumors as he announced on social media that he is engaged to his best friend.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal in regard to this wonderful news.

Logan Paul looks set to compete at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul has become a huge name in the wrestling world within a short time. The social media megastar has put on thrilling performances every time he has stepped inside the squared circle. He has also faced some of the top names in his short career, including the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and has stood his ground against them.

The 28-year-old was also in action at Money in the Bank, where he took part in the Men's Ladder Match along with six other stars. While he was not able to come out on top, Logan once again delivered a top-notch performance, with his spot with Ricochet being the highlight of the match. The duo were also involved in a post-match brawl as Logan Paul blamed the former United States Champion for spoiling the competition for him.

Ricochet @KingRicochet IMPAULSIVE @impaulsive Logan Paul is seeking revenge on Ricochet Logan Paul is seeking revenge on Ricochet 😤 https://t.co/ZVlBRUsuEu Well, at least now he know how we all felt when he was added to the match 🤷🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/impaulsive/sta… Well, at least now he know how we all felt when he was added to the match 🤷🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/impaulsive/sta…

The two athletic stars have been trading shots ever since the incident and look likely to face off each other at WWE SummerSlam. This will also be Logan Paul's first singles match since his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The YouTuber has been on the losing end of his last two one-on-one competitions and will be hoping for a turnaround at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Who do you think will win between Logan Paul and Ricochet? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

