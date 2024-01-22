6-time WWE champion FINALLY responds to CM Punk's request to join major faction

A six-time WWE champion has finally responded to CM Punk's request on social media to join the Damage CTRL. The name in question is Bayley.

The Role Model's faction has become one of the most feared stables on WWE SmackDown after the inclusion of Kairi Sane and Asuka. However, they have failed to win any matches since the inclusion of the two stars. The WWE Universe believes Bayley might get kicked out of her faction as the company has been teasing the same for quite some time.

The 34-year-old recently took to her Instagram to post a photo with all of her Damage CTRL teammates, which caught CM Punk's attention and he hilariously commented that he sent an application to join the stable but he did not receive a response.

Bayley finally replied to The Second City Saint's comment and wrote that she would have a conversation with her teammates to see what they could do about Punk's application.

"[CM Punk] I'll get with my people and see what we can do for you," Bayley replied.

Wrestling veteran questions WWE Superstar CM Punk's wrestling ability

During a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, wrestling veteran Ernest Miller said he believes CM Punk is making millions of dollars while only talking on WWE television even though he couldn't showcase his wrestling ability during his MMA career.

"He had no punching, no power. He didn’t have any movement. I don’t know what the hell he was trying to do. It didn’t look like he was trying to wrestle, but this guy is on TV making millions of dollars talking because the fans today are stupid. They want to believe what they want to believe. You can show somebody something and if they see it, now they have to determine whether they believe it. I just showed you somebody who can’t fight, but you put him in a ring and think he can beat up everybody.”

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are set to go face-to-face on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen what the duo have to say to each other.

