Absent WWE Superstar reveals his plans for 2024, makes a bold statement ahead of big return

WWE Superstar Sheamus is currently recovering from his latest injury. However, his goals are clear for 2024.

2022 and 2023 were memorable years for The Celtic Warrior, as he was involved in numerous incredible matches. At the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in 2022, he lost to Gunther in an instant classic. Last year, the Irishman was part of a Triple Threat Match involving The Ring General and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and also faced Edge in his final match for the company.

Taking to Twitter/X, Sheamus claimed that he wants to be involved in the Match of the Year for 2024.

"MOTY. 2022. 2023. 202..," wrote Sheamus.

Edge opened up about his final WWE match, which was against Sheamus

Last August, Edge competed in his final WWE match before departing the company and signing with AEW.

In his last match for the Stamford-based company, The Rated-R Superstar shared the ring with former multi-time world champion Sheamus.

In an interview with Toronto Sun, Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW, opened up about his thoughts during his final WWE match. This was also the only singles match they had against one another throughout their illustrious career.

"Halfway through that match with Sheamus, I was like 'Oh man, this could be my last match because this is living up to everything that I hoped it would be, Him and I had never had a singles match. Truly by the end of that one, I kind of had it in my head that this one could be it," said Copeland.

Amid Sheamus' current absence, his Brawling Brutes stablemate, Pete 'Butch' Dunne, is set to team up with a mystery superstar against Pretty Deadly. The tag team match is scheduled for the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

