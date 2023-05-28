"Accidents happen" - WWE Universe believes 29-year-old star botched her only move, causing injury at Night of Champions

Becky Lynch came up short against Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions last night after interference from newcomer Zoey Stark.

The RAW Superstar emerged from underneath the ring to attack Becky Lynch behind the referee's back. She struck The Man with the Z360 before Stratus secured the win with her Stratusfaction maneuver.

The match was not without botches as Stratus wrestled her first singles match in almost four years. But it appears that Zoey Stark could have botched her own signature move, which seemingly caused a nose injury to Lynch.

Several fans on Twitter have since noted that it's Stark who injured Lynch, and now the two women could kickstart a feud on RAW heading into Money in the Bank 2023. Here are some of the reactions to The Man's interaction with Stark during Night of Champions:

Fizorak @Fizorak Zoey better not get depushed for that botch, accidents happen #WWENOC Zoey better not get depushed for that botch, accidents happen #WWENOC

Jay🟧 @Bubba23XIfan @wrestlelamia Her nose was bleeding pretty good. Either there was a botch between Zoey's move or Trish's and Becky landed wrong @wrestlelamia Her nose was bleeding pretty good. Either there was a botch between Zoey's move or Trish's and Becky landed wrong

Stark was called up to WWE's main roster as part of the recent Draft and has already made quite the impression on RAW. But it appears that some fans are still skeptical about the star's ability, especially since she cost Lynch the match.

It is unclear if she caused Lynch's injury because of her interference. However, sometimes accidents happen in wrestling, which could now be a learning curve for the 29-year-old.

Was Zoey Stark to blame for Becky Lynch's injury at WWE Night of Champions?

While a section of the WWE Universe has convinced themselves that Zoey Stark was responsible for injuring Lynch on last night's show, it appears that there may be more to the story.

The end of the match saw Stratus hit her signature move on Lynch, which left the star face-first on the mat. It's unclear if this could also have added to her nose injury since the blood was only noticed following the match when The Man consulted the referee.

Tomorrow night's episode of RAW will be an interesting one. WWE now needs to explain why Zoey Stark decided to join forces with Stratus and if Becky Lynch could be handed her partner heading into Money in the Bank in London.

After all, Stratus and Lynch's feud is expected to run until SummerSlam, meaning Money in the Bank could feature a tag team match. Moreover, Lita could return to the United Kingdom to team with Lynch and take on the heel duo.

Do you think it was Zoey Stark who caused the injury? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

